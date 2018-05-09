LIST! The Best Brunch Spots In America

OpenTable has just come out with their list of the 100 Best Brunch Spots in America.

The list was compiled based the opinions of more than 12 million restaurant reviews submitted by OpenTable diners for more than 45,000 restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

And guess what? Pier W in Lakewood is one of two Ohio restaurants that made the list!

Restaurants in 24 states made the list, with California landing the most dining establishments with 19.

See the complete list HERE.