LIST: Best and Worst States To Retire In

WalletHub's new survey examined retirement and states. Isomg 46 key indicators including things like affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life.

Florida tops the list, landing in the top for affordability, and pretty high for overall quality of life. Kentucky is the worst place to retire, landing near the bottom for quality of life and healthcare

Ten Best States For Retirement

Florida

South Dakota

Colorado

New Hampshire

Virginia

Utah

Iowa

Wyoming

Pennsylvania

Minnesota

On the flipside, retirees are going to want to stay clear of Kentucky, which scores only a 43.85, and is near the bottom for quality of life and healthcare. As for the overall least affordable state to retire in, that would be Vermont, with Hawaii, although beautiful, coming in just behind them.

Ten Worst States For Retirement