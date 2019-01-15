LIST: Best and Worst States To Retire In

Interesting to think about!

January 15, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
News

WalletHub's new survey examined retirement and states. Isomg 46 key indicators including things like affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life. 

Florida tops the list, landing in the top for affordability, and pretty high for overall quality of life. Kentucky is the worst place to retire, landing near the bottom for quality of life and healthcare

Ten Best States For Retirement

  • Florida
  • South Dakota
  • Colorado
  • New Hampshire
  • Virginia
  • Utah
  • Iowa
  • Wyoming
  • Pennsylvania
  • Minnesota

On the flipside, retirees are going to want to stay clear of Kentucky, which scores only a 43.85, and is near the bottom for quality of life and healthcare. As for the overall least affordable state to retire in, that would be Vermont, with Hawaii, although beautiful, coming in just behind them.

Ten Worst States For Retirement

  • Kentucky
  • Rhode Island
  • West Virginia
  • Vermont
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • Arkansas
  • Mississippi
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
Tags: 
retirement
states

Recent Podcast Audio
Chef Joshua Ingraham Talks About His Appearence on NBC's "The Titan Games" WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene With Andrew Zelman - January 10th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Troupe Members From Disney on Ice! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Curtis Danburg From The Indians Talks About TribeFest! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checking The Cleveland Scene - Andrew Zelman, January 4th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
The Best of The Jen and Tim Show - 2018 WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes