LIST: America’s Favorite Halloween Candy By Generation

A new survey by Shaw Academy wanted to see if there were generational differences when it came to favorite candies. Take a look below:

Generation Z

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Snickers Kit Kat Twix Hershey’s Bars

Millennials

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Snickers Kit Kat Candy Corn Twix

Generation X

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Snickers Kit Kat Milky Way Almond Joy

Boomers

Snickers Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Milky Way Caramel Apples Tootsie Rolls

Looks like everyone is on the same page with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Snickers! But what millennials like candy corn!?