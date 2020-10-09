LIST: America’s Favorite Halloween Candy By Generation

Who likes what?

October 9, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Halloween
Jen & Tim Show

A new survey by Shaw Academy wanted to see if there were generational differences when it came to favorite candies. Take a look below: 

Generation Z

  1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
  2. Snickers
  3. Kit Kat
  4. Twix
  5. Hershey’s Bars

Millennials

  1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
  2. Snickers
  3. Kit Kat
  4. Candy Corn
  5. Twix

Generation X

  1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
  2. Snickers
  3. Kit Kat
  4. Milky Way
  5. Almond Joy

Boomers

  1. Snickers
  2. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
  3. Milky Way
  4. Caramel Apples
  5. Tootsie Rolls

 

Looks like everyone is on the same page with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Snickers! But what millennials like candy corn!? 

Tags: 
candy
Halloween

Recent Podcast Audio
Jane Lynch Joins The Show To Talk About The Weakest Link Revival WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks How Halloween Should Be Safe WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Kurt From Main Street Lorain WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards Talks About How To Have A Safe Labor Day Weekend WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen Talks To A Student About Their In-School Experience WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks About How Long We Will Be Wearing Masks, False Positives WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes