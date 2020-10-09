LIST: America’s Favorite Halloween Candy By Generation
Who likes what?
October 9, 2020
A new survey by Shaw Academy wanted to see if there were generational differences when it came to favorite candies. Take a look below:
Generation Z
- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
- Snickers
- Kit Kat
- Twix
- Hershey’s Bars
Millennials
- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
- Snickers
- Kit Kat
- Candy Corn
- Twix
Generation X
- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
- Snickers
- Kit Kat
- Milky Way
- Almond Joy
Boomers
- Snickers
- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
- Milky Way
- Caramel Apples
- Tootsie Rolls
Looks like everyone is on the same page with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Snickers! But what millennials like candy corn!?