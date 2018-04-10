LIST! America’s Favorite Fast Food Chain Is…
The 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings has just come out with their annual rankings of fast food chains based on customer satisfaction.
The industry nabbed a 76% rating, and came in second place overall out of 20 industries.
Subway took the top spot with an 83%, which was high enough for them to place second overall out of 318 companies across 20 industries.
Top Fast Food Restaurants For Customer Satisfaction
(click here for more info)
- Subway: 83%
- Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen: 81%
- Panera Bread: 80%
- Little Caesar's: 80%
- Baskin Robbins: 79%
- Pizza Hut: 79%
- Sonic Drive-In: 79%
- Starbucks: 79%
- Dairy Queen: 79%
- Chick-fil-A: 78%