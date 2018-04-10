LIST! America’s Favorite Fast Food Chain Is…

The 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings has just come out with their annual rankings of fast food chains based on customer satisfaction.

The industry nabbed a 76% rating, and came in second place overall out of 20 industries.

Subway took the top spot with an 83%, which was high enough for them to place second overall out of 318 companies across 20 industries.

Top Fast Food Restaurants For Customer Satisfaction

(click here for more info)