*LIST* All The Major Network TV Renewals Revealed So Far!
We know what's being kept around so far!
November 5, 2018
ABC:
- Fresh Off the Boat: The groundbreaking comedy got a fifth season from ABC.
- Station 19: People might not have gone as bonkers for this Grey's Anatomyspinoff as they do for the original medical drama, but it still nabbed a second season renewal.
- Splitting Up Together: Jenna Fischer's divorce comedy is NOT splitting up with ABC — it'll be back for season two.
- American Housewife: Prepare for more laughs when this show returns for a third season.
- For the People: Shondaland's legal drama is returning for season two.
- Dancing With the Stars: You'll be able to see your favorite celebrities strut their stuff in the ballroom when DWTS returns for season 27.
- The Bachelor: A 23rd season of the reality show is officially on the way (don't tell Arie).
- The Good Doctor: A second season of watching Freddie Highmore solve outrageous medical cases has been OKed by ABC.
-
- Speechless: ABC picked up the drama for a 22-episode third season.
- Grey's Anatomy: The popular medical drama will be back for a 15th season, making it ABC's longest-running primetime drama ever.
- How to Get Away With Murder: The Viola Davis-fronted drama will return for a sixth season.
- Black-ish: The sitcom, which stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, was picked up for a fifth season.
- Agents of SHIELD: The series has been renewed for a 13-episode sixth season.
CW:
- The 100: The dystopian sci-fi drama has a sixth season on the way.
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna's musical dramedy is going to return for a fourth and final season to wrap up Rebecca's story.
- Jane the Virgin: Jane Gloriana Villanueva and her trusty narrator will come back to The CW for a fifth season (although star Gina Rodriguez has hinted it might be their last).
- The Flash: Barry Allen and the rest of the gang will be back for season five.
- Arrow: Are you ready for seven seasons of Oliver Queen? Whether you are or not, the network is bringing it back for yet another dive into the vigilante's life.
- Supergirl: Here's something super: Kara is getting a fourth season!
- Black Lightning: The CW's superhero show based on the DC Comics character has been renewed for season two.
- Dynasty: Hopefully you're not sick of the drama quite yet, because the devious Carringtons are coming back for another season.
- Supernatural: The Winchester brothers will return to The CW for a 14th season.
- Riverdale: Grab the nearest chocolate shake and relax — Archie, Veronica, Betty, and Jughead have been given the green light for season three.
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The ensemble superhero drama has been renewed for season four.
CBS:
- Young Sheldon: The origin story of The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper is a giant hit with fans, making CBS's decision to bring it back for season two a no-brainer.
- Celebrity Big Brother: The reality series scored a second season renewal.
- Man With a Plan: Matt LeBlanc's family sitcom will continue with a third season.
- Criminal Minds: The long-running thriller is coming back for season 14, which will mark its 300th episode.
- S.W.A.T.: Brace yourself for seeing more of Shemar Moore in uniform, because the drama was renewed for season two.
- Seal Team: The action drama starring David Boreanaz was also given a second season by CBS.
- The Good Fight: CBS All Access renewed the legal drama for season three.
- Mom: The series starring Anna Faris and Allison Janney has been renewed for a sixth season.
- MacGyver: Mac will continue his unconventional problem solving in season three.
- Hawaii Five-O: Despite a few recent scandals, the tropical police drama procedural has been renewed.
- Blue Bloods: Tom Selleck's long-running series about a family of New York cops has been picked up for season nine.
- Bull: CBS is bringing back this law drama for a third season in the courtroom.
- NCIS: New Orleans: The crime-stopping will continue thanks to the show's season five renewal.
- NCIS: Los Angeles: Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J will return for season 10.
- Madam Secretary: Téa Leoni's political drama has been granted a fifth season.
- Survivor: Did you really think one of the most popular reality shows on TV would get the ax? Brace yourself for season 37.
- The Amazing Race: A 31st season of watching multiple teams race around the globe is in the works.
- 60 Minutes: The news program has been given the green light.
- 48 Hours: True-crime-lovers rejoice, because new episodes of this show will be back on CBS before you know it.
Fox:
- 911: The Ryan Murphy procedural has nabbed a second season.
- American Idol: You'll be able to sing along when the reality competition comes back for season two.
- Bob's Burgers: The delightful animated comedy will return for season nine.
- Family Guy: Seth MacFarlane's series is coming back for a 17th season in the Fall.
- Lethal Weapon: The comedic cop procedural is coming back for season three without star Clayne Crawford.
- The Four: The music competition series has been picked up for a second season.
- So You Think You Can Dance: Mary Murphy, Nigel Lythgoe, and Vanessa Hudgens will host season 15 of the dance competition this Summer.
- Empire: With four seasons under its belt, the drama is still going strong. Onward to season five!
- Star: Even the Empire spinoff is still running hot; we're getting a third season!
- The Simpsons: Last year, the animated comedy was given a two-season renewal. Next season, which is the 30th(!), is the second year of this renewal.
- The Orville: The live-action comedy by Seth MacFarlane has been given a second season.
- The Gifted: The drama based on the X-Men comics has earned a second season.
- The Resident: This new medical drama is on for season two.
- Gotham: The series will be back for a fifth and final season.
HBO:
- Succession: The brand-new drama has already gotten a season two renewal.
- Westworld: The hit sci-fi series is coming back for season three.
- Silicon Valley: The comedy about a fictional tech company will return for season six.
- Barry: Bill Hader's black comedy about an assassin-turned-actor was granted a second season by HBO.
- Crashing: The show will be back for season three.
- High Maintenance: The series has been granted a third season.
- The Deuce: The drama has been renewed for a third and final season.
- Ballers: The Dwayne Johnson led series will return for season five.
- His Dark Materials: The TV adapation of the bestselling series has been renewed for a second season before it's even aired.
- Insecure: Issa Rae's comedy series will return for season four.
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: The late show had previously been renewed through season seven.
- Random Acts of Flyness: Two weeks into its first season, the series has been renewed for season two.
- Succession: The series has been renewed for season two.
- Divorce: The Sarah Jessica Parker-led series was picked up for a third season.
Hulu:
- The Handmaid's Tale: The depressing (and excellent) drama will be back for season three before we know it, blessed be.
NBC:
- World of Dance: The reality show danced its way to a second season at NBC.
- Elementary: Lucy Liu and Johnny Lee Miller's detective drama is coming back for season seven.
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: After getting unceremoniously canceled by Fox, NBC swooped in to save the show's sixth season.
- The Blacklist: James Spader and the rest of the cast are returning for a sixth season.
- Superstore: The comedy starring America Ferrera has been renewed for a fourth season.
- America's Got Talent: The series has been renewed for season 13.
- Will & Grace: NBC's rebooted comedy was renewed yet again, this time for a third season (11th overall)!
- Midnight, Texas: The supernatural drama will have more time to cast a spell on you when it comes back for season two.
- Blindspot: After a successful third season, the "puzzle drama" will return once more.
- Law & Order: SVU: This NBC staple is now tied for TV's longest-running primetime live-action series with a 20th season on the way.
- Chicago Fire: A seventh-season renewal has been issued to the flagship Chicago series.
- Chicago Med: This spinoff series will be back for a fourth season.
- Chicago PD: This iteration of the multiple Chicago series will return for season six.
- The Good Place: Kristen Bell's life-after-death comedy has received a 13-episode third season.
- This Is Us: This beloved, heart-wrenching newbie will be back for season three!
- Good Girls: It's no secret that we loved this new series, which is why we're thrilled to see a second season.
- A.P. Bio: The Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers comedy will be back for season two.
- Making It: Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman's craft competition will return for a second season.
Netflix:
- Dear White People: Justin Simien's satirical college drama is coming back for a third season.
- 13 Reasons Why: The controversial teen drama officially got the green light for season three.
- The Rain: Netflix's dystopian sci-fi drama will continue to raise mysterious questions about the water plague in season two.
- Santa Clarita Diet: It's official: Drew Barrymore will get to keep eating people in a third season.
- Lost in Space: The sci-fi drama will return for season two!
- On My Block: The coming-of-age comedy got picked up for season two!
- Fuller House: Netflix has picked up the reboot for the fourth season.
- Grace and Frankie: The comedy has been renewed for season five.
- One Day at a Time: Season three of the beloved family comedy is officially in the works!
- Queer Eye: The heartwarming reality show will return for a second season of tears, fashion, avocados, and redneck margaritas — can you belieeeve?!
- Nailed It: Netflix's hilarious reality baking show not only has Nicole Byer as host but also has a second season on the way. Celebratory cupcakes all around!
- Black Mirror: The sci-fi anthology series will continue to melt your brain with season five.
- Alexa and Katie: The sweet sitcom about two best friends — one supporting the other, who has cancer — got picked up for a second season.
- Jessica Jones: The Marvel P.I. will be back for season three!
- Lost in Space: The reboot of the classic CBS series from the 1960s will be back for season two.
- Lucifer: After getting canceled by Fox, the Tom Ellis-starred drama will return on Netflix for a fourth season.
- Atypical: You can expect this family dramedy back for a third season.
- BoJack Horseman: Netflix has renewed the comedy for a sixth season, in case you're still in the mood for existential dread.