LIST: All The Big Winners From The Oscars Last Night!

Congrats to all the nominees!

February 25, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Oscars statues

Handout

Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show
News

The 91st Annual Academy Award Winners

Best Picture

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book” -- WINNER

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

“Vice”

 

Lead Actor

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody” -- WINNER

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

 

Lead Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite” -- WINNER

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

 

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” -- WINNER

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

 

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk” -- WINNER

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

 

Director

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma” -- WINNER

Adam McKay, “Vice”

 

Original Screenplay: “Green Book”

Adapted Screenplay: “BlackKklansman”

Foreign Language Film: “Roma”

Animated Feature: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Sound Editing: "Bohemian Rhapsody”

Visual Effects: “First Man”

Film Editing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Animated Short: “Bao”

Live Action Short: “Skin”

Documentary Short: “Period. End of Sentence.”

Original Score: “Black Panther”

Original Song: “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”

Production Design: “Black Panther”

Cinematography: “Roma”

Costume Design: “Black Panther”

Makeup and Hairstyling: “Vice”

Documentary Feature: “Free Solo”

Sound Mixing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

OSCARS

