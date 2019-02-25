LIST: All The Big Winners From The Oscars Last Night!
Congrats to all the nominees!
The 91st Annual Academy Award Winners
Best Picture
“Black Panther”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“The Favourite”
“Green Book” -- WINNER
“Roma”
“A Star Is Born”
“Vice”
Lead Actor
Christian Bale, “Vice”
Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”
Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody” -- WINNER
Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”
Lead Actress
Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”
Glenn Close, “The Wife”
Olivia Colman, “The Favourite” -- WINNER
Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”
Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” -- WINNER
Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”
Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”
Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Sam Rockwell, “Vice”
Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, “Vice”
Marina de Tavira, “Roma”
Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk” -- WINNER
Emma Stone, “The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”
Director
Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”
Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War”
Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”
Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma” -- WINNER
Adam McKay, “Vice”
Original Screenplay: “Green Book”
Adapted Screenplay: “BlackKklansman”
Foreign Language Film: “Roma”
Animated Feature: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Sound Editing: "Bohemian Rhapsody”
Visual Effects: “First Man”
Film Editing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Animated Short: “Bao”
Live Action Short: “Skin”
Documentary Short: “Period. End of Sentence.”
Original Score: “Black Panther”
Original Song: “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”
Production Design: “Black Panther”
Cinematography: “Roma”
Costume Design: “Black Panther”
Makeup and Hairstyling: “Vice”
Documentary Feature: “Free Solo”
Sound Mixing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”