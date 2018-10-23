LIST: 2018 Halloween Food Deals

I love a good spooky snack!

October 23, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local
News

Applebee’s - They’re serving up spooky Zombie Rum cocktailsfor just one dollar all month long. These boozy treats are made with rum, pineapple juice, passion fruit, cherry, and lime and they’re garnished with a gummy brain.

Baskin-Robbins - As part of their “Celebrate 31” promo, you can get a regular or kid-sized scoop on Halloween for only $1.50.

Bubba Gump Shrimp - Come in with the family on Halloween and kids eat for free with the purchase of an adult meal. Several other restaurants are also offering this deal, including Carrrows Restaurant, Chicken Salad Chick, and Joe’s Crab Shack.

Chili’s - ‘Tis the season for pumpkin everything and Chilis has “The Great Pumpkin Margarita” to prove it. This $5 cocktail is made with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, pumpkin spice syrup, Triple Sec, and Captain Morgan rum.

Chipotle - The Boorito deal is back for anyone who comes in dressed up on Halloween. Wear a costume, get a bowl, burrito, salad, or tacos for just $4 after 3 p.m. at participating stores, or get the same offer with the Chipotle app or online (for both pickup and delivery) if you use the code BOORITO.

Krispy Kreme - Anyone who comes in dressed in a costume gets a free doughnut on October 31st.

The Cheesecake Factory - Order from them using DoorDash delivery from Monday, October 29th through Halloween and get a free slice of either the Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake. You’ll need to order $30 worth of food and use the code TREATORTREAT at checkout.

Tags: 
Halloween
free
food

Recent Podcast Audio
Claire From The I-X Center Joins Us To Talk About Trick Or Treat Street WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Ellie From The Lottery Lucky Gas Station in Cleveland WDOKFM: On-Demand
Des Talks With Danny Wood of NKOTB WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - October 12th 2018 Edition! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jacqueline Gerling from the Cleveland Metroparks Talks About Boo at the Zoo! WDOKFM: On-Demand
John Goehrke From The Rock Hall Talks About the 2019 Rock Hall Nominees WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes