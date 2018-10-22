LIST: 10 Signs You’ve Reached Middle Age

According to a new study by SWNS Digital, people consider middle age to be 47.

The survey continued and found the top ten signs you're becoming middle aged, The biggest sign is that you start noticing people at your job who aren’t “your age,” and are young enough to be your children! Here's the full list:

You start to notice people at work aren’t "your age," and could potentially be your children

You suffer fools less than you did previously

You start checking your face and body for grey hairs and wrinkles

You visit the opticians after realizing you perhaps do need glasses after all

You realize you’re older than most of the authors, actors and musicians you like

You start considering a cruise holiday

Being happy to spend big money on things you know will last, like a garden fence or new flooring in your home

You accept you’re now a dress size bigger and there is nothing you can do about it

You love scouring the home and garden stores

You feel you know more about politics than ever before

