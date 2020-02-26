2020 Lent Fish Sandwiches and Specials List

Arby’s: For a limited time, get two fish sandwiches for $6. The chain known for its roast beef sandwiches added a new fish sandwich to its lineup and started a surf turf war with McDonald's over its Filet-o-Fish.

Bob Evans: The chain's new seafood platter includes fried shrimp, golden clam strips and crispy flounder fillets and is served with both tartar and cocktail sauces, choice of two sides and rolls. Other options include lemon pepper sole, an Alaskan cod filet, grilled salmon filet or fried shrimp.

Chick-fil-A: While not available nationwide, select locations across the country will offer the Chick-fil-A Fish Sandwich and seasonal breaded fish options now through April 11. Find the list of participating locations on the restaurant website.

Culver's: The seasonal Northwoods Walleye is available through April 12 or until supplies last. Other meatless options include North Atlantic Cod as a sandwich or dinner, Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp, soups and salads.

Dairy Queen: The chain is promoting its Wild Alaskan Pollock Sandwich and Popcorn Shrimp Basket.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: The Nova Lox is a permanent menu item and includes cold-smoked Atlantic salmon.

Great Scott Tavern (Euclid): All you can eat fish on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Long John Silver’s: The seafood chain has several specials. Get an Alaska Pollock fish sandwich and fries for $1.99 Mondays during Lent, a two for $6 Mix & Match deal daily and a $10 Sea-Shares or All You Can Eat Sundays starting at $7.99.

McDonald's: The Filet-O-Fish is available daily at the fast-food chain.

Morton's The Steakhouse: Fridays during Lent, Morton’s has twin lobster tails for $39. Reservations are required and the special is from 5 p.m. to close Feb. 28 through April 3.

Noodles & Company: Shrimp Scampi is now a permanent menu item. To kick off Lent and through Feb. 29, current rewards members can earn 1,150 extra bonus points when they purchase any regular size entrée with shrimp, which is enough to get a free small entree on their next visit.

Panda Express: Firecracker Shrimp is available for a limited time.

Popeyes: For a limited time, get the Buttermilk Biscuit Shrimp for $6, which includes eight pieces of the shrimp, a side, a biscuit and red pepper jelly sauce.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Through Easter, get king crab legs.

Wendy's: The North Pacific Cod Sandwich is back for a limited time. Check the Wendy's app for a $2 off coupon also available for a limited time.

Wienerschnitzel: Fish ‘n Chips are available for a limited time.

White Castle: For $3, get a choice of three sliders which includes the fish slider with Alaska pollock and panko breading. There's also Shrimp Nibblers.