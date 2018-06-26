LeBron James Wins Best Play of the Year
AS HE SHOULD!
LeBron James won the NBA Play of the Year at the 2018 NBA Awards. Fans and select media members vote on the award. The play in question was the shot which won the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves this previous February.
.@KingJames' fall-away buzzer-beater wins the 2017-2018 NBA PLAY of the Year! #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/R5U9hIfhP6— NBA (@NBA) June 26, 2018
I don't think they're wrong...that shot was UNBELIEVABLE. Or should I say...unCLELIEVABLE! #StayInClevelandLeBron