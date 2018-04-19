LeBron James' New Shoe "Dark 23" Is Coming Out on April 25th

The LeBron Soldier 12 "Dark 23," will be dropping April 25 for the price of $130. They’re all-black versions of his Soldier 12 line! Perhaps these new shoes will help the Cavs beat the Pacers?

Ready for battle. Nike unveils the LeBron Soldier 12 SFG "Dark 23".



4/25. $140. pic.twitter.com/CCGq2rRWc7 — SNKR INC (@SNKRINC) April 17, 2018

The shows contain stripes and have no differention in color besdies the pure midnight black. They look really slick, we could totally see Tim wearing them!