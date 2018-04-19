LeBron James' New Shoe "Dark 23" Is Coming Out on April 25th
Get your coins and cash ready!
April 19, 2018
The LeBron Soldier 12 "Dark 23," will be dropping April 25 for the price of $130. They’re all-black versions of his Soldier 12 line! Perhaps these new shoes will help the Cavs beat the Pacers?
Ready for battle. Nike unveils the LeBron Soldier 12 SFG "Dark 23".— SNKR INC (@SNKRINC) April 17, 2018
4/25. $140. pic.twitter.com/CCGq2rRWc7
Mark your calendars. https://t.co/JbNGeBGTsE— HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) April 19, 2018
The shows contain stripes and have no differention in color besdies the pure midnight black. They look really slick, we could totally see Tim wearing them!