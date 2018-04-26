David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James Nails The Game Winning Buzzer Shot And The Internet Goes Crazy

April 26, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show

Your Cleveland Cavaliers need one more win to advance in the NBA playoffs. 

LeBron James hit a three-point shot at the buzzer last night to give the Cavs a 98-to-95 win over the Indiana Pacers in game five of their first-round series and it was AMAZING!

 

Tags: 
Lebron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
cleveland
basketball
win
social media
goat
READ MORE READ LESS