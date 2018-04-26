LeBron James Nails The Game Winning Buzzer Shot And The Internet Goes Crazy
Your Cleveland Cavaliers need one more win to advance in the NBA playoffs.
LeBron James hit a three-point shot at the buzzer last night to give the Cavs a 98-to-95 win over the Indiana Pacers in game five of their first-round series and it was AMAZING!
LeBron James leaps onto the scorer's table after winning it for the @cavs in Game 5! #ThisIsWhyWePlay #WhateverItTakes #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/jdSiU4TFJW— NBA (@NBA) April 26, 2018
This city.— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 26, 2018
These fans. #WhateverItTakes. pic.twitter.com/eWZfnzzCA2
We don’t appreciate how lucky we are to watch LeBron James play the game of basketball.— Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) April 26, 2018
Yaaaaaaaaaa!!! Omg!! @cavs #whateverittakes— Tim Richards (@radiotimmay) April 26, 2018
LEBRON!!! --------------#WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/C58LWF5VCP— MichelleG ----⚾️ (@shel_gold17) April 26, 2018
--️ Every angle of LeBron James' game-winner in Cleveland! #WhateverItTakes #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/WJDojj0JGB— NBA (@NBA) April 26, 2018
LEBRON! #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/RO2i8cknpF— Homa Bash (@HomaBashWEWS) April 26, 2018