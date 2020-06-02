Le Chaperon Rouge's President Stella Moga-Kennedy Calls To Discuss Day Care and School Regulations

The kids are so ready to be back in daycare and school, and Le Chaperon Rouge talks about what they're doing to make sure kids are safe!

June 2, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

COVID-19 has given us a 'new normal.'

President Stella Moga-Kennedy of Le Chaperon Rouge talks about their changes and regulations as well how excited kids are to be back in their routine.

Get more information about Le Chaperon Rouge's quality education and 13 locations at www.lechaperonrouge.com.

