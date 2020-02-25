Lay's Chips Drops Upcoming Flavors: Crispy Taco, Hot Sauce, and Wavy Fried Green Tomato

Interesting flavors!

February 25, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
chips
Categories: 
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show

Lay's is bringing back some favorite flavors with a collaboration with The Voice. Crispy Taco, Hot Sauce, and Wavy Fried Green Tomato chips will be back for a limited time.

But they’re also celebrating season 18 of “The Voice” with some online giveaways. Starting March 2nd, fans can head to LaysAndTheVoice.com and answer weekly trivia questions or enter a code found inside a bag of Lay’s chips to enter a sweepstakes with big prizes, like a trip to see a live taping of the show.

The contest site will be open until April 17th, so there will be lots of chances to score that grand prize and see “The Voice” live.

Tags: 
chip flavors
lay's
The Voice

