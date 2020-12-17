JEN’S 10 GIFTS THAT WILL ARRIVE BY CHRISTMAS!

1. Bring the spa home with this Nano Ionic Facial Steamer - it unclogs pores and blackheads and even comes with a 5 piece stainless steel skin Kit

2. One of the biggest trends of the year is layering necklaces - this is a set of two, it’s 14K gold plated and you can personalize it with a letter initial

3. A set of 12 bath bombs that include Shea & Coco Butter and are the perfect “stay at home for the holidays” cozy gift.

4. An ultrasonic jewelry cleaner machine - this works on Eyeglasses, Watches, Rings, Necklaces, Coins, Razors, Combs and more.

5. The Java Sok is a reusable cup insulator for cold drinks - whether you’re grabbing one from Starbucks, McDonalds or Dunkin this will keep your cup cool and your hands dry.

6. Mens Zip Jogger Pants - Casual loungewear is the gift to give this year as we all continue to stay at home. There Gym Workout Track Pants have pockets, they’re the right price and they’re a cozy addition to any wardrobe.

7. Get rid of those tiny hairs in your sink and get him the Beard Bib! It’s a Mens Grooming Cape for Shaping and Trimming

8. These come in so many colors and look good on anyone - the Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie

9. Tools and toys - this is a Survival Gear kit that includes more than 12 heavy duty pieces.

10. Blue Light Blocker Glasses help reduce eye strain for those of us that look at a screen on our laptops or phones for extended periods of time