JEN’S 10 GIFTS THAT WILL ARRIVE BY CHRISTMAS!

December 17, 2020
1.  Bring the spa home with this Nano Ionic Facial Steamer - it unclogs pores and blackheads and even comes with a 5 piece stainless steel skin Kit

2.  One of the biggest trends of the year is layering necklaces - this is a set of two, it’s 14K gold plated and you can personalize it with a letter initial

3.  A set of 12 bath bombs that include Shea & Coco Butter and are the perfect “stay at home for the holidays” cozy gift.

4.  An ultrasonic jewelry cleaner machine - this works on Eyeglasses, Watches, Rings, Necklaces, Coins, Razors, Combs and more. 

5.  The Java Sok is a reusable cup insulator for cold drinks - whether you’re grabbing one from Starbucks, McDonalds or Dunkin this will keep your cup cool and your hands dry.

6.  Mens Zip Jogger Pants - Casual loungewear is the gift to give this year as we all continue to stay at home.  There Gym Workout Track Pants have pockets, they’re the right price and they’re a cozy addition to any wardrobe.  

7.  Get rid of those tiny hairs in your sink and get him the Beard Bib! It’s a Mens Grooming Cape for Shaping and Trimming

8.  These come in so many colors and look good on anyone - the Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie

9. Tools and toys - this is a Survival Gear kit that includes more than 12 heavy duty pieces. 

10.  Blue Light Blocker Glasses help reduce eye strain for those of us that look at a screen on our laptops or phones for extended periods of time

