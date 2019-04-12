Larry Drew and Cleveland Cavs To 'Part Ways'

Coach Larry Drew will move on from the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs office and Drew met on Thursday, deciding to part ways which was called a 'tough decision.'

Now the Cavs will start the search for a new coach!

“We have great respect and appreciation for Larry and the job that he did as the head coach of the Cavaliers for nearly the entire 2018-19 campaign." GM Koby Altman said. "He brought professionalism, class and steady leadership both this past season and prior four years. Larry and I had a productive discussion about this past season, the future of the franchise and the search process that we will shortly launch regarding the head coaching role. All of us in Cleveland wish Larry nothing but the best going forward.”

If you recall, Larry Drew came aboard after Tyronn Lue was fired after six games into this season.

We might have gone 19-63, but Drew was lauded for keeping the Cavs in decent tiding in the first post LeBron James season. We also had an injured Kevin Love (who played in just 22 games), and even Tristan Thompson only played in 43.

Sources close to the Cavs say the new possible coach candidates will come in three categories: retreads, up-and-coming assistants and college coaches. They're most likely already on the hunt, but it will take time to find the right coach.