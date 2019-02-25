Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Perform "Shallow" At The Oscars
Okay, that was FANTASTIC
February 25, 2019
There were a few great moments at the Oscars, but let's be honest: Gaga and Bradley were the best part of the night. We're still waiting for the official video on Youtube, but in the meantime twitter is sharing this intense performance everywhere!
Here’s the amazing, full performance of #Shallow at the #Oscars ----#Oscars2019 #LadyGaga #BradleyCooperpic.twitter.com/xzNo8nRTx5— Sergio The One | YouTube (@Sergio_TheOne) February 25, 2019