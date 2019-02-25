Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Perform "Shallow" At The Oscars

Okay, that was FANTASTIC

February 25, 2019
Jen & Tim Show

© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show
News

There were a few great moments at the Oscars, but let's be honest: Gaga and Bradley were the best part of the night. We're still waiting for the official video on Youtube, but in the meantime twitter is sharing this intense performance everywhere!

Tags: 
Lady Gaga
Shallow
Bradley Cooper
A Star Is Born
OSCARS

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Interview Avon Teacher Michelle Szczepanski WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ami Houde From Monster Jam Joins The Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
Steve Presser From Sweetie's Big Fun Talks About Shop 216 WDOKFM: On-Demand
The Jen and Tim Show - 6th Year Anniversary Best Of Podcast WDOKFM: On-Demand
Claire Martin Joins Jen And Tim To Talk About Fundraising For Rise Up for LLS WDOKFM: On-Demand
Curtis Danburg From The Indians Talks About The Promo Schedules WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes