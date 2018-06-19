Labatt Blue Will Have Cleveland Photography On It!

Labatt has a new, limited-edition set of “Loving Ohio” cans – they feature Edgewater Park, Put-In-Bay and Cuyahoga Valley National park. Check them out at News Channel 5 here!

These will come in cases where you ordinary can find Labatt Blue/Labatt Blue Light.

Labatt is very popular in the Cleveland area and are teaming up with Lake Erie Waterkeeper to promote local water stewardship in Ohio.