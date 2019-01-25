Krispy Kreme is Releasing 'Valentine Conversation Donuts' Which Look Like Sweethearts!

Move over sweethearts!

January 25, 2019
Sadly this year there won't be Sweehearts Candy (although the candy will be coming back in 2020). So to make up for it: Krispy Kreme is making their own 'Valentine Conversation Donuts'! 

How exciting, basically sweethearts but donuts, which is probably better! 

