Krispy Kreme is Releasing 'Valentine Conversation Donuts' Which Look Like Sweethearts!
Move over sweethearts!
January 25, 2019
Sadly this year there won't be Sweehearts Candy (although the candy will be coming back in 2020). So to make up for it: Krispy Kreme is making their own 'Valentine Conversation Donuts'!
Candy lovers: we have one sweet heart of a solution for you. Actually, make that a dozen. #ValentinesDay2019 pic.twitter.com/uHILatCiJ8— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) January 24, 2019
How exciting, basically sweethearts but donuts, which is probably better!