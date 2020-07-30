Kohl's, Walmart, Target and Best Buy Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day

Kohl's is the next retail giant to announce that they will not be open on Thanksgiving.

"As we prepare for the 2020 holiday season, the Kohl’s team is designing plans to reflect a year like no other," Kohl's said in a statement.

“The holiday season is when Kohl’s shines brightest, and as we move into the holiday season of this very unusual year, we are adapting our plans in response to changing customer expectations and behaviors,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s CEO. “We are deeply appreciative of how our team of Kohl’s associates have shown up to serve our customers through this pandemic and know that they will continue to show Kohl's at our best throughout the holidays.”

Kohl's customers can still shop online, and more information on Kohl's holiday hours will come soon. Target, Best Buy and Walmart have also decided not to be open on Thanksgiving Day, will more retailers follow?