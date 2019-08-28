KFC Is Testing Plant-Based Beyond Fried Chicken

KFC has announced it will be the first national fast food chain to introduce a plant-based chicken to menus in a partnership with Beyond Meat.

BUT, bad news bears, they’re only serving the Beyond Fried Chicken at one Atlanta-area location in Smyrna, Georgia for now.

The meatless alternative comes in nuggets or boneless wings tossed in one of three sauces: Nashville Hot, Buffalo, or Honey BBQ.

And if the Atlanta trial run goes well? KFC says we could see a “potential national rollout.”