KFC Is Testing Plant-Based Beyond Fried Chicken
What is doing what?
August 28, 2019
KFC has announced it will be the first national fast food chain to introduce a plant-based chicken to menus in a partnership with Beyond Meat.
BUT, bad news bears, they’re only serving the Beyond Fried Chicken at one Atlanta-area location in Smyrna, Georgia for now.
The meatless alternative comes in nuggets or boneless wings tossed in one of three sauces: Nashville Hot, Buffalo, or Honey BBQ.
And if the Atlanta trial run goes well? KFC says we could see a “potential national rollout.”
All of the Colonel’s @BeyondMeat Kentucky Fried Chicken has Kentucky Fried sold out. Yes, it is truly a Kentucky Fried Miracle. https://t.co/xvWRooeTjS pic.twitter.com/60g2YyaU9E— KFC (@kfc) August 27, 2019