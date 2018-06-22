KFC Debuts Pickle Flavored Chicken

June 22, 2018
It seems like pickles just won't quit this week on the Jen and Tim Show! Kentucky Fried Chicken (also known as KFC) says it's putting pickle fried chicken on the menu nationwide starting June 25th - this upcoming Monday!

KFC announced additional flavors, including Smoky Mountain BBQ, Nashville Hot, and Georgia Gold honey mustard barbecue. The flavors will sadly only be around for a little while...

