KFC Debuts Pickle Flavored Chicken

It seems like pickles just won't quit this week on the Jen and Tim Show! Kentucky Fried Chicken (also known as KFC) says it's putting pickle fried chicken on the menu nationwide starting June 25th - this upcoming Monday!

I've got a new flavor coming, and you're never going to guess what it is, unless you happen to see this GIF, which pretty much gives it away. pic.twitter.com/cQDxmZFRBn — KFC (@kfc) June 20, 2018

we just tried kfc's new pickle-fried chicken and IT IS LEGIT!! thank u @ the colonel and whichever god is in charge of pickles https://t.co/WOR0jHBNCT pic.twitter.com/EZATeP7z98 — emma lord (@dilemmalord) June 20, 2018

KFC announced additional flavors, including Smoky Mountain BBQ, Nashville Hot, and Georgia Gold honey mustard barbecue. The flavors will sadly only be around for a little while...