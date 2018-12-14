KFC Chicken Yule Log Hits The Shelves And Immediately Sells Out!
Christmas and 'Chycken' Come Together This Season!
December 14, 2018
Check this out -- KFC made a yule log which smells like their classic chicken! And it SOLD OUT!
This is $19 well spent! Don't ya think? It's a log for your fire that smells like Original Recipe Chicken from KFC. Way to go, Colonel Sanders!!! https://t.co/b5Gu33Lqom pic.twitter.com/wbxEl8LYB2— Leigh Spann (@WFLALeigh) December 13, 2018
KFC Has Made a Fried-Chicken-Scented Fire Log, and You Can Buy One https://t.co/CdpcjfLHM5— Country Living (@CountryLiving) December 13, 2018
Thoughts on this interesting Christmas goodie?