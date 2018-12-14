KFC Chicken Yule Log Hits The Shelves And Immediately Sells Out!

Christmas and 'Chycken' Come Together This Season!

December 14, 2018
Check this out -- KFC made a yule log which smells like their classic chicken! And it SOLD OUT! 

Thoughts on this interesting Christmas goodie? 

