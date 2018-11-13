KFC Debuts Chicken and Waffles Alongside Hilarious Commercial With Mrs. Butterworth

Finger lickin' good!

November 13, 2018
chicken
Entertainment
News

Extra crispy chicken, Belgian waffles and Mrs. Butterworth syrup have mixed together for some seasonal Chicken and Waffles. Check out the celebratory ad which features Col. Sanders and Mrs. Butterworth doing some classic 'Dirty Dancing'.

The waffles and chicken combo will be here only through the rest of the year!

kfc
fried chicken and waffles