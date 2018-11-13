KFC Debuts Chicken and Waffles Alongside Hilarious Commercial With Mrs. Butterworth
Finger lickin' good!
November 13, 2018
Extra crispy chicken, Belgian waffles and Mrs. Butterworth syrup have mixed together for some seasonal Chicken and Waffles. Check out the celebratory ad which features Col. Sanders and Mrs. Butterworth doing some classic 'Dirty Dancing'.
See the spot: KFC's Colonel gets a dance partner to hawk chicken and waffles https://t.co/drdv66n4PA pic.twitter.com/neclAnSqkf— Ad Age (@adage) November 11, 2018
The waffles and chicken combo will be here only through the rest of the year!
KFC is launching chicken and waffles nationwide for limited time https://t.co/GTYLJHLsHU pic.twitter.com/ICAwDd0Rvl— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 9, 2018