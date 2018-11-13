KFC Debuts Chicken and Waffles Alongside Hilarious Commercial With Mrs. Butterworth

Extra crispy chicken, Belgian waffles and Mrs. Butterworth syrup have mixed together for some seasonal Chicken and Waffles. Check out the celebratory ad which features Col. Sanders and Mrs. Butterworth doing some classic 'Dirty Dancing'.

Video of KFC | Dance Is The Hidden Language Of The Stomach | Chicken &amp; Waffles

See the spot: KFC's Colonel gets a dance partner to hawk chicken and waffles https://t.co/drdv66n4PA pic.twitter.com/neclAnSqkf — Ad Age (@adage) November 11, 2018

The waffles and chicken combo will be here only through the rest of the year!