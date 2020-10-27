KFC Brought Back Popular Chicken-Scented Firelog; Currently Out of Stock

KFC is bringing back their popular chicken-scented fire logs for the holidays, so now you can enjoy a relaxing night by the fire while the smells of sizzling chicken permeate through your home.

For a third consecutive year, the fast food chain is selling their 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, only this year instead of getting them through KFC's website, the company is selling them exclusively through Wal-Mart. The firelog, from Envrion-Log, is designed to make your home smell like your favorite fast food fried chicken, without all the calories that goes with it.

They went on sale yesterday for $15.88, and are available while supplies last in-store and online. They're currently out of stock, but you can check the post here.