Kevin Love's Banana Republic Collection, "BR/K.LOVE-18" Coming Out This September!

BR/K.LOVE-18" line, which will be made available at Banana Republic beginning on Sept. 18.

"Walking into arenas have really become our runways." Love said regarding the collection. "You've seen guys step out of their comfort zone and really walk that walk of who they're becoming as men."

There's a teaser right here as well!

Video of Announcing: BR/K.Love-18 | Collaboration Teaser | Banana Republic

You can check out the details on the Banana Republic website!