Kevin Love's Banana Republic Collection, "BR/K.LOVE-18" Coming Out This September!
Can't wait to see what it looks like!
August 29, 2018
BR/K.LOVE-18" line, which will be made available at Banana Republic beginning on Sept. 18.
"Walking into arenas have really become our runways." Love said regarding the collection. "You've seen guys step out of their comfort zone and really walk that walk of who they're becoming as men."
COMING SOON: my debut collection, BR/K.LOVE-18. Head to @bananarepublicmens 9.18.18 for the drop #BRxKevinLove
There's a teaser right here as well!
You can check out the details on the Banana Republic website!