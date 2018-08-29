Kevin Love's Banana Republic Collection, "BR/K.LOVE-18" Coming Out This September!

Can't wait to see what it looks like!

August 29, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Kevin Love

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local
Sports

BR/K.LOVE-18" line, which will be made available at Banana Republic beginning on Sept. 18. 

"Walking into arenas have really become our runways." Love said regarding the collection. "You've seen guys step out of their comfort zone and really walk that walk of who they're becoming as men."

COMING SOON: my debut collection, BR/K.LOVE-18. Head to @bananarepublicmens 9.18.18 for the drop #BRxKevinLove

A post shared by @ kevinlove on

There's a teaser right here as well!

You can check out the details on the Banana Republic website!

Tags: 
kevin love

Recent Podcast Audio
JD Rudd From Channel 5 Gives Us The Labor Day Weekend Forecast! WDOKFM: On-Demand
12 Year Old Eleanor Calls In About The Red Tulip Project WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ed from Prayers From Maria Talks About The Now Open Sunflower Field In Avon! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Darby from the Arthritis Foundation About The Chipolte Fundraiser WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, August 17th 2018 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Steve Perry Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes