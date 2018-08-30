Kenyon College Ranked Best College In Ohio By Forbes Magazine
We got all the rankings here!
Forbes Magazine released their ranking of universities across the nation and Kenyon College is Ohio's top ranking university. Forbes methodology looks at graduate rankings, debt, student experience, alumni salaries and more. These are considered 'benefits' for the colleges.
None of the Ohio Schools made the Top 50, three made the Top 100, seven made the Top 200 out of the total 650 colleges and universities on the list.
Kenyon College - 54th place
Oberlin College - 66th place
Case Western Reserve University - 95th place
Ohio State University - 122nd place
Denison University - 127th place
Miami University - 159th place
University of Dayton - 176th place
College of Wooster - 229th place
Cedarville University - 269th place
Xavier University - 272nd place
John Carroll University - 281st place
Ohio Northern University - 316th place
University of Cincinnati - 319th place
Franciscan University of Steubenville - 348th place
Ohio Wesleyan University - 399th place
Ohio University - 416th place
Wittenberg University - 435th place
Marietta College - 525th place
Baldwin Wallace University - 529th place
Ashland University - 538th place
University of Mount Union - 547th place
Otterbein University - 555th place
Capital University - 568th place
Bowling Green State University - 604th place
University of Toledo - 619th place
Kent State University - 633rd place
Cleveland State University - 635th place
Wright State University - 637th place
Hiram College - 644th place