Kenyon College Ranked Best College In Ohio By Forbes Magazine

Forbes Magazine released their ranking of universities across the nation and Kenyon College is Ohio's top ranking university. Forbes methodology looks at graduate rankings, debt, student experience, alumni salaries and more. These are considered 'benefits' for the colleges.

None of the Ohio Schools made the Top 50, three made the Top 100, seven made the Top 200 out of the total 650 colleges and universities on the list.

Kenyon College - 54th place

Oberlin College - 66th place

Case Western Reserve University - 95th place

Ohio State University - 122nd place

Denison University - 127th place

Miami University - 159th place

University of Dayton - 176th place

College of Wooster - 229th place

Cedarville University - 269th place

Xavier University - 272nd place

John Carroll University - 281st place

Ohio Northern University - 316th place

University of Cincinnati - 319th place

Franciscan University of Steubenville - 348th place

Ohio Wesleyan University - 399th place

Ohio University - 416th place

Wittenberg University - 435th place

Marietta College - 525th place

Baldwin Wallace University - 529th place

Ashland University - 538th place

University of Mount Union - 547th place

Otterbein University - 555th place

Capital University - 568th place

Bowling Green State University - 604th place

University of Toledo - 619th place

Kent State University - 633rd place

Cleveland State University - 635th place

Wright State University - 637th place

Hiram College - 644th place

The full list can be found here!