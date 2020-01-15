Ken Jennings Wins Jeopardy Greatest of All Time Award

Sorry James!

January 15, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Frazer Harrison / Staff

Frazer Harrison / Staff

Categories: 
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show
News

Legendary “Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings continues to be legendary, now having been officially crowned Greatest of All Time on the Jeopardy.

Ken Jennings won last night against JAmes Holzahuer and Brad Ritter in “Jeopardy's Greatest of All Time” tournament. The tournament was a nod to the three greatest players as well as a celebration of longtime host Alex Trebek.

Jennings won “Jeopardy!” more than any other contestant, winning 74 games in 2004. Including the $1-million Jennings has taken home for being “Jeopardy’s” ‘GOAT,’ Jennings’ impressive winning tally – including tournaments – now stands at $4-million, 370-thousand, 700.

Tags: 
Jeopardy
Ken Jennings

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Find Out Why The Dave Matthews Band Was Snubbed WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dave Matthews Band Snubbed By The Rock Hall? Jen and Tim Uncover Why! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Converse With Curtis Danburg From The Indians Talks Tribe Fest with Goat Yoga WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen And Tim Show Friend Kristin Gambaccini Talks About Her Kelly Clarkson Show Experience WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman -January 10th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - Jan 3 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes