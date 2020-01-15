Ken Jennings Wins Jeopardy Greatest of All Time Award

Legendary “Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings continues to be legendary, now having been officially crowned Greatest of All Time on the Jeopardy.

Ken Jennings won last night against JAmes Holzahuer and Brad Ritter in “Jeopardy's Greatest of All Time” tournament. The tournament was a nod to the three greatest players as well as a celebration of longtime host Alex Trebek.

Jennings won “Jeopardy!” more than any other contestant, winning 74 games in 2004. Including the $1-million Jennings has taken home for being “Jeopardy’s” ‘GOAT,’ Jennings’ impressive winning tally – including tournaments – now stands at $4-million, 370-thousand, 700.