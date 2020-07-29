OK Magazine: Kelly Ripa Not Invited To Regis Philbin's Funeral

Kelly Ripa gave a very emotional tribute to Regis Philbin on Monday's episode of Liv, but OK! Magazine is reporting that she has not been invited to the funeral!

“You have to understand the dynamic of their relationship,” an 'insider' told OK!. “It was an on-air, not off-air, friendship—and towards the end (of their time on-air together), there was a lot of bad blood.” Word has it that she was NOT pleased when Regis left in 2011. He even confirmed it in a 2017 interview with Larry King.

“She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her,” Regis Philbin said which seems to confirm the insider. “I was leaving because I was getting older, and it wasn’t right for me anymore.”

Will Kelly Ripa go to the services? No date has been set, but the services will take place at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart and the burial at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the campus of the University of Notre Dame.