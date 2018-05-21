Kelly Clarkson Pays Tribute To The Santa Fe Shooting Victims At The BBMAs

Kelly Clarkson said she was asked to hold a moment of silence for the victims and their families when the Billboard Awards began, but told the crowd she instead wanted a moment of change.

"Once again, y'all, we're grieving for more kids that have died for just no reason at all."



Kelly Clarkson paid tribute to the victims of Friday's mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. #BBMAs https://t.co/V4ibuvNv62 pic.twitter.com/SM2cIJyZC3 — CNN (@CNN) May 21, 2018

Clarkson said the Santa Fe High School shooting hit close to home because she is from Texas.

She also said she feels children, families and communities have been failed, and that everyone needs to do better.

Watch her complete performance HERE.

