Kelly Clarkson Pays Tribute To The Santa Fe Shooting Victims At The BBMAs

May 21, 2018
(Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Sipa USA)

Kelly Clarkson said she was asked to hold a moment of silence for the victims and their families when the Billboard Awards began, but told the crowd she instead wanted a moment of change.  

Clarkson said the Santa Fe High School shooting hit close to home because she is from Texas. 

She also said she feels children, families and communities have been failed, and that everyone needs to do better.

