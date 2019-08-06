Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Will Return For Next Season of American Idol

No major shake-ups in the judges chambers: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will be back for the third season. There was talks that there would be some budget cuts (see Katy's salary of $25 million per season), but it seems like the budget cuts won't effect the judges.

“We couldn’t be more excited for Katy, Luke, Lionel and Bobby to continue in their roles as ‘American Idol’ searches for the next great music star, with more live episodes and exciting, new creative elements coming this season.” said ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

The third season of ABC's "American Idol" will be upon us next spring.