Kangas Family: Rainbow Stories 2019

FACTS:

At 28 weeks, Victor was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, where his mom was visiting her sister.

He was 2 pounds, 6 ounces, 14 and ¾ inches.

Rainbow worked with the Kangas family to get them back to Cleveland via our critical transport team.

Victor spent a total of 8 weeks in the hospital: 5 in the NICU and 3 in step down. When he came home in September, he weighed 5 pounds.

Cecelia and Hugh also decided to join the world a little early – both spent a number of weeks in the NICU – all three Kangas kids had the same nurses!

NOW:

Victor is now in the sixth grade and is on a gymnastics team, is learning the trumpet and has enough charisma to light up any room he enters.

Cecelia is now five years old. She loves dance, cheerleading and playing with her brothers, especially her “baby” Hugh.

Hugh is now four years old and thriving. He is the class clown in his preschool class (and at home) and has had no serious long term issues to date.

