Justin Timberlake Hooked Up With A Spice Girl

*NSYNC – Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick - reunited this week to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Well, they got together again for a surprise appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where they played a round of “Never Have I Ever,” which revealed a very interesting piece of info about Justin.

Ellen asked the guys questions like whether they ever hooked up with someone twice their age (Joey and Chris said yes), hooked up with someone on a tour bus (they all did), hooked up to an *NSYNC song (none of them had), whether they had ever forgotten song lyrics on stage (again, they all did) or joined the Mile-High club (everyone but Joey had).

But the big moment came when Ellen asked if any of them ever hooked up with a Spice Girl, to which Justin begrudgingly put up the paddle for “I Have.” Apparently Ellen already knew that because she even put the “I Have” up before he did. Unfortunately, Ellen didn’t get him to admit which Spice Girl, so let the guessing begin.

Watch the video HERE.