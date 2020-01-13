Justin Chambers, aka Dr. Alex Karev, Has Left "Grey's Anatomy"

Tears, shock, sadness!

January 13, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Justin Chambers

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff

Categories: 
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show
News

Justin Chambers is leaving “Grey’s Anatomy” after 16 seasons and his last episode already aired on November 14th!

“There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.” 

Chambers, who plays Dr. Alex Karev on the show, went on to acknowledge ABC/ABC Studios, creator Shonda Rhimes and the three remaining original cast members whom he has worked alongside since the pilot – Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens, also known Meredith Grey, Dr. Miranda Bailey, and Chief Webber, respectively.

Tags: 
justin chambers
grey's anatomy

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Converse With Curtis Danburg From The Indians Talks Tribe Fest with Goat Yoga WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen And Tim Show Friend Kristin Gambaccini Talks About Her Kelly Clarkson Show Experience WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman -January 10th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - Jan 3 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With The Fine Arts Association About Their Upcoming Educational Programs! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Jennifer From the Mentor Icebreakers About Tim's Upcoming Puck Toss! WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes