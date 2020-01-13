Justin Chambers, aka Dr. Alex Karev, Has Left "Grey's Anatomy"

Justin Chambers is leaving “Grey’s Anatomy” after 16 seasons and his last episode already aired on November 14th!

“There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

Chambers, who plays Dr. Alex Karev on the show, went on to acknowledge ABC/ABC Studios, creator Shonda Rhimes and the three remaining original cast members whom he has worked alongside since the pilot – Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens, also known Meredith Grey, Dr. Miranda Bailey, and Chief Webber, respectively.