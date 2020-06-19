"Justice For All" Podcast with Mayor Jackson, Police Chief Calvin Williams and Romona Robinson

Take a listen to the panel below

June 19, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
justice for all
Categories: 
Headlines
Jen & Tim Show
Local
News

Entercom Cleveland is proud to be a part of the 90-minute special Justice For All: A Conversation about Race, Equality, and Inclusion, featuring Mayor Frank Jackson, Police Chief Calvin Williams, Urban League of Greater Cleveland President and CEO Marsha Mockabee, and Destination Cleveland CEO David Gilbert.

The panel will discuss how we will work together towards meaningful progress, including justice and equality for all. Take a listen to the panel below: 

Tags: 
justice for all
mayor jackson
police chief williams
Romona Robinson
newsletter

Recent Podcast Audio
"Justice For All" Panel With Mayor Frank Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams WDOKFM: On-Demand
UH Rainbow Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Edwards Talks About Her Personal Precautions WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks The Latest In Coronavirus - June 11th 2020 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - June 4th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Le Chaperon Rouge's President Stella Moga-Kennedy Calls To Discuss Day Care and School Regulations WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Dr. Edwards On Memorial Day, Reopenings and More WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes