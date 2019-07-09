July 9th - All Star Week Schedule of Events

- Today’s the day - the 90th Major League Baseball All Star Game happens tonight in Cleveland! Recording artist MAX will sing the national anthem and Canadian country star Lindsay Ell will sing the Canadian Anthem.

-Play Ball Park is open today from 10 am til 6pm - tickets have been reduced to $10.

-The parade and red carpet starts today at 12:30, here's a map for the route:

MLB

-The actual game starts at 8 o’clock.

- You don’t need tickets to get up close for tonight’s All Star Game - Progressive Field will have a big screen set up right outside.