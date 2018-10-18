Judy Blume's "Are You There God, It's Me Margaret" Is Becoming A Movie!

Can you believe it?

October 18, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show

It's been half a century, but author Judy Blume has agreed to let her popular novel 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' become a movie! 

In the book hit the newstand in 1970 and follows Margaret Simon, an 11 year old. She forms a club with three neighborhood girls. 

Blume has given the rights to James L. Brooks and Kelly Fremon Craig. Craig wrote and directed "The Edge of Seventeen" back in 2016.

Judy Blume will also be a producer on the film. How exicting! 

Tags: 
judy blume
are you there god
it's me Margaret
books
movies

Recent Podcast Audio
Claire From The I-X Center Joins Us To Talk About Trick Or Treat Street WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Ellie From The Lottery Lucky Gas Station in Cleveland WDOKFM: On-Demand
Des Talks With Danny Wood of NKOTB WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - October 12th 2018 Edition! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jacqueline Gerling from the Cleveland Metroparks Talks About Boo at the Zoo! WDOKFM: On-Demand
John Goehrke From The Rock Hall Talks About the 2019 Rock Hall Nominees WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes