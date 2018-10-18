Judy Blume's "Are You There God, It's Me Margaret" Is Becoming A Movie!

It's been half a century, but author Judy Blume has agreed to let her popular novel 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' become a movie!

In the book hit the newstand in 1970 and follows Margaret Simon, an 11 year old. She forms a club with three neighborhood girls.

Blume has given the rights to James L. Brooks and Kelly Fremon Craig. Craig wrote and directed "The Edge of Seventeen" back in 2016.

Judy Blume will also be a producer on the film. How exicting!