John Legend Is “People’s” Sexiest Man Alive

“People” has just unveiled this year’s Sexiest Man Alive and the honor goes to EGOT winner and "Voice" coach John Legend.

“I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” Legend explains. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also> following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

This is the 34th edition of "People’s" Sexiest Man Alive issue, which started back in 1985 with Mel Gibson.

Other Sexiest Man Alive honorees include George Clooney, Idris Elba, Blake Shelton, Dwayne Johnson, David Beckham, Chris Hemsworth and Adam Levine.

Take a look at the cover: