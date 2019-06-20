'Jeopardy!' Champion James Holzhauer Donated For A Cancer Walk In Alex Trebek's Name

Jeopardy champion James Holzhauer who recently won 32 games and made $2.4 million, has donated money to a Chicago-area pancreatic cancer walk in Alex Trebek's name.

Ann Zediker was watching the show and realized she shared a connection with James Holzhauer: they're both from Naperville (Holzhauer being a former civilian). Zediker deicded to invite him to the 2019 Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk

"At the end of the day, I had nothing to lose. My heart told me it was the right thing to do." Zediker explained.

Holzhauer wasn't able to make it, but he did send Zediker a donation for $1,109.14 with the message: "For Alex Trebek and all the other survivors."

The Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk is handled by the Lustgarten Foundation.