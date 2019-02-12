Jen's Ten: Valentine's Day Gifts Edition!

Valetine's Day is tomorrow, but have you been waiting to find the right gift? Procrastinators unite, Jen gathered her best ideas just in case you're still looking to surprise the loved ones in your life!

Socks With Your Face on Them: There are several websites that offer these! Simply upload a pic, and they do the rest. Check out Divvyup.com and myphotosocks.com to make yours.

Personalized Stationary: A perfect gift for your honey bun! Just think of the sweet thank you note they’ll give you to say thanks for the thoughtful gift.

A Gift Box subscription: Whether its the Target Beauty Box (which is only $7 a month), IPSY, BirchBox, Sephora or Stitch Fix - there’s pretty much a box for everyone! Socks, shaving kits, meats, makeup, clothing... take your pick of the perfect treat for your Puddin’ Pop.

Flowers: It may be a bit cliche, but flowers brighten nearly anyone’s day. But instead of typical roses, why not try a different type of bloom to surprise your sweetie?

An Initial Mug: If your sugar plum likes drinking coffee, tea or any hot beverage - make it personal! Whether it’s Target or Pottery Barn, there are delightful selections of these for both men and women. BONUS POINTS: fill it with some K cups, chocolate or a gift card before you wrap it.

Cuddl Duds: If you’ve never tried this brand, do it IMMEDIATELY! They make the softest, snuggliest sweater wraps for lounging (and cuddling!) with your cutie pie on Valentines Day (I personally prefer the Fleecewear Stretch Long Wrap).

Bombas Socks: These casual and dressy socks come in stock for men, women and kids! Casual and dressy. And the best part? For every pair purchased, another pair is given to a person in need. Now thats sugary sweet.

Comfy Pants: Because, lets be honest, don’t we ALL long for the moment of the day when we can finally get home, put our hair up and change into comfies? Whether it’s the cute printed kind from Old Navy or something fancier from The Lazy Ones, everyone loves a pair of lounge pants from their lover.

A Digital Frame: We bought this for my parents last year, and honestly, every time I go to their house and see it scrolling through our years of wonderful photographic memories, I wish I had one. And ANYONE can email pix to the frame so they become part of the slide show! You can find one at places like Best Buy, Amazon, Target and more.

An “Ussie” Photo Album: Sure, we all have taken a selfie or two - but what about an “us”sie? Never heard of one? Well, its pretty much like a selfie, but with another person in the photo! Put together a whole book of ussies for your babe on Valentines Day - whether you make your own or order this affordable one from Amazon, it’s sure to be a hit.