Jen's Ten: Ten Father's Day Gift Ideas!

1. Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager with Deep Heat

This massager has over 8,000 4.5 star reviews on Amazon! Use it on your neck, shoulders, feet, legs… plus, it’s an extra 20% off right now.

2. Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver

Freshen up those razor blades and freshen up dad! Get him this Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver with excellent Amazon reviews - and it’s under $35!

3. A Customized Yeti Mug

Whether dad wants to keep his drink steaming hot or ice cold this will do the trick. Personalize it with his name for that extra, special touch.

4. An LL Bean Personalized Toiletry Bag

Add dad's monogrammed initials to this travel bag to really make it his own.

5. A Leatherman Multi-Tool

There are a ton of varieties! Some fit on a keychain and others can be stored in your tool bench. They offer a variety of cool tools in different price ranges.

6. Tie-Dyed Jogger Shorts

Tie dye is all the rage right now - put dad in these comfy-cozy tie dye joggers and he’ll be the most fashionable dad on the block.

7. Men’s Slides

Try a rugged men's slide or an even COZIER version for casual wear around the house.

8. Leather Card Holder and Cash Wallet

This sticks right on the back of dads phone so he can carry his cards, cash and phone all in a one-handed swoop!

9. A Cool Cleveland Tee or Hoodie

You can’t go wrong with any of the designs from GV Artwork, CLE Clothing Company, Homage or any of the local gear shops!

10. Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Not only does this speaker connect to your Alexa app, it’s waterproof and perfect for the back patio with great sound quality. Plus, over 4,900 4.5 star ratings on Amazon can’t be wrong!