Jen's Ten: 4th of July Food Edition!

1. RED, WHITE AND BLUE RICE KRISPY STARS: Talk about an elevated experience! You take the classic rice krispy, shape and color it for a patriotric crunch!



2. FIREWORK FRUIT KEBABS: Talk about something that can be made easily but yet creates a statement! You can put these on a plate or otherwise incorporate them as an aesthetic edition

3. FLAG FRUIT DESSERT: I love this variation of the Flag Fruit Dessert! Using white chocolate pretzels is a fun spin, and pairs nicely with the fresh fruit.



4. RED, WHITE AND BLUE CHEX MIX: This takes ordinary chex mix and turns it into CHEX MIX! Tasty, gooey and pure indulgence.

Flag Taco salad for my debate party! Yum! #debatenight pic.twitter.com/1Hxe6Ctk1e — julie brown (@missjuliebrown) October 19, 2016

5. TACO SALAD FLAG : You got to have something healthy on the table, right? This could be your option, although make sure to have extra guac and sour cream!



6. RED, WHITE AND BLUEBERRY TRIFLE: This Gluten Free truffle will be ladeled onto your plate with layers that mesh together to create harmony. And with vanilla greek yogurt and dark chocolate you can have your guilty pleasure without feeling it in your glutes!

7. USA FLAG FRUIT KEBAB: You can NEVER have enough fruit kebabs! Besdies, strawberry and bananas are as American as the original thirteen colonies.



8. STAR CHIPS AND CHEESE DIP: Wow is this cheesy dip going to have your guests under a spell, primarily made with sharp white cheddar. If you want to push the envelope...this would be a perfect time to add some chycken...!



9. NO BAKE RED, WHITE AND SUMMER BERRY LASAGNA: This is perfect for those who don't want to bake, who can't bake, or who don't have the oven room. I can't help but be reminded of pretzel jello with this dish!



10. RED, WHITE AND BLUE FIRECRACKER POPCORN: Chips? I don't know her. Festive americana popcorn with a marshmellow glaze is where it's at.