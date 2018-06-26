Jen's Ten: 4th of July Food Edition!
Yummy goodies, snackies and foodies!
1. RED, WHITE AND BLUE RICE KRISPY STARS: Talk about an elevated experience! You take the classic rice krispy, shape and color it for a patriotric crunch!
It's all about the red, white, & blue today! Stars & freedom bell rice Krispy treats! Happy Independence Day Everyone! ------------------------------------------------
A post shared by Jàsmine Ràneesha-- (@young_chef_j) on
2. FIREWORK FRUIT KEBABS: Talk about something that can be made easily but yet creates a statement! You can put these on a plate or otherwise incorporate them as an aesthetic edition
3. FLAG FRUIT DESSERT: I love this variation of the Flag Fruit Dessert! Using white chocolate pretzels is a fun spin, and pairs nicely with the fresh fruit.
4. RED, WHITE AND BLUE CHEX MIX: This takes ordinary chex mix and turns it into CHEX MIX! Tasty, gooey and pure indulgence.
Flag Taco salad for my debate party! Yum! #debatenight pic.twitter.com/1Hxe6Ctk1e— julie brown (@missjuliebrown) October 19, 2016
5. TACO SALAD FLAG: You got to have something healthy on the table, right? This could be your option, although make sure to have extra guac and sour cream!
6. RED, WHITE AND BLUEBERRY TRIFLE: This Gluten Free truffle will be ladeled onto your plate with layers that mesh together to create harmony. And with vanilla greek yogurt and dark chocolate you can have your guilty pleasure without feeling it in your glutes!
A 4th of July inspired truffle was a perfect simple dessert for the Holiday Celebration! Gluten Free and Full of flavor... Ingredients: * Gluten free angel food cake, cut into bite sized pieces (recipe to be posted soon) * 2 cups blueberries * 2 cups strawberries, thinly sliced * 2 cups Vanilla Greek yogurt * 1 oz dark chocolate In a medium sized glass dish, layer the gluten free angel food cake along the bottom. Pour 1 1/2 cups of the blueberries over the top and spread 1 cup of vanilla yogurt over the top. Continue the same pattern with the 1 1/2 cups of strawberries. Once layers have been made, use a microplaner to shave the dark chocolate over the top. Use the remaining berries to create a fun pattern over the top of the triffle. Store in fridge until ready to serve. Enjoy! #healthyeating #nutrition101 #glutenfree #containseggs #containsdairy #soyfree #nutfree #simpledessert #triffle #layeredgoodness #4thofjulydessert #ilovefood #ilovetoeat #funinthekitchen #freshberries #feedsmanypeople #nofoodgoestowaste #summertimefavorite #perfectforabbq #glutenfreeangelfoodcake #blueberries #strawberrys #vanillayogurt #darkchocolate
A post shared by Heather Sorenson (@fit_tobeme1981) on
7. USA FLAG FRUIT KEBAB: You can NEVER have enough fruit kebabs! Besdies, strawberry and bananas are as American as the original thirteen colonies.
8. STAR CHIPS AND CHEESE DIP: Wow is this cheesy dip going to have your guests under a spell, primarily made with sharp white cheddar. If you want to push the envelope...this would be a perfect time to add some chycken...!
9. NO BAKE RED, WHITE AND SUMMER BERRY LASAGNA: This is perfect for those who don't want to bake, who can't bake, or who don't have the oven room. I can't help but be reminded of pretzel jello with this dish!
10. RED, WHITE AND BLUE FIRECRACKER POPCORN: Chips? I don't know her. Festive americana popcorn with a marshmellow glaze is where it's at.
Make Your Party Pop with this 4th of July Food Recipe featuring @RicosProducts. This patriotic popcorn is perfect for your Fourth of July party. #MakeFlavorPop AD https://t.co/CwtuaDHXc4 via @amodernmomlife— Danielle Reeves (@Busymomshelper) June 25, 2018