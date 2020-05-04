Jen's 10: Mother Day's Special
Need some ideas for Mother's Day? We got some!
For the Luxurious Mom:
- Better Homes and Gardens Sherpa Blanket
- I own this and L O V E it. It stays soft and cozy after many washes and is perfect for snuggling on the couch and binging some stay-at-home TV.
For the Casual Cool mom:
Get her loungewear! Matching sets in solids or prints are all the rage right now - and what mom doesn’t want to be comfy cozy as the stay-at-home order continues?
- Check out these few that I own and pretty much live in when I’m at home:
- Add some cute sneakers and this matching set from Target is perfect for running errands - plus it comes in a bunch of colors!
- Sweatshirt
- Joggers
- Lou & Grey from LOFT - literally the SOFTEST, COZIEST fabric you will ever feel and wear. LOFT always has great sales and these are a must-have when the price drops 40%:
For the mom who likes to pamper herself:
When you can’t send mom to the spa, bring it to her and make your own kit.
- Personal Pedi set:
Hair Treatment set:
For the mom who loves to wear jewelry
- Initial necklaces are trendy AND affordable when you get this one at Amazon here!
If you’ve got big bucks to spend on mom this year:
This is a local company with quality products - plus they just released their new Spring collection with a variety of new colors!
- Does mom need a new bag or wallet from FOUNT? Check out Fount Leather. They also have a summer collection.
BEACH BABE MOM
Order her this versatile Leopard Print Sarong. It can be wrapped as a dress or even a long or short skirt. Pair it with a black swimsuit and she’ll be the trendiest mom around. And leopard is it print - how aboutt versatile piece.
Relaxed Mom
Cozy Summer Slippers aren’t just for winter time - check out these furry cross band slides that come in tons of colors!
Techie Mom:
Spice up moms phone with a new summer print - or maybe even two! This company is offering 2 cases for 20% off right now and they have the hottest prints you can find. (Some other faves for phone cases? Casetify and Casely)