Jen's 10: Mother Day's Special

Need some ideas for Mother's Day? We got some!

May 4, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Jen's Ten

Jen's Ten

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

Need some ideas for Mother's Day? We got some!

For the Luxurious Mom:

For the Casual Cool mom:

Get her loungewear! Matching sets in solids or prints are all the rage right now - and what mom doesn’t want to be comfy cozy as the stay-at-home order continues?

  • Check out these few that I own and pretty much live in when I’m at home:
    • Add some cute sneakers and this matching set from Target is perfect for running errands - plus it comes in a bunch of colors!
    • Sweatshirt
    • Joggers
  • Lou & Grey from LOFT - literally the SOFTEST, COZIEST fabric you will ever feel and wear. LOFT always has great sales and these are a must-have when the price drops 40%:

For the mom who likes to pamper herself:

When you can’t send mom to the spa, bring it to her and make your own kit.

Hair Treatment set:

For the mom who loves to wear jewelry

If you’ve got big bucks to spend on mom this year:

This is a local company with quality products - plus they just released their new Spring collection with a variety of new colors!

BEACH BABE MOM

Order her this versatile Leopard Print Sarong. It can be wrapped as a dress or even a long or short skirt. Pair it with a black swimsuit and she’ll be the trendiest mom around. And leopard is it print - how aboutt versatile piece.

Relaxed Mom

Cozy Summer Slippers aren’t just for winter time - check out these furry cross band slides that come in tons of colors!

Techie Mom:

Spice up moms phone with a new summer print - or maybe even two! This company is offering 2 cases for 20% off right now and they have the hottest prints you can find. (Some other faves for phone cases? Casetify and Casely)

Tags: 
jen's ten
Mother's Day
newsletter

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - April 30th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Matchmaker Ashley From It's Just Lunch Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
UH Rainbow Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Edwards Answers Questions About COVID-19 WDOKFM: On-Demand
The Better Business Bureau Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Answers Questions of Sterilizing and Coronavirus' Peak WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With A Survivor Of Coronavirus Who Shares Her Story WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes