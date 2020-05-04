Jen's 10: Mother Day's Special

Need some ideas for Mother's Day? We got some!

For the Luxurious Mom:

Better Homes and Gardens Sherpa Blanket I own this and L O V E it. It stays soft and cozy after many washes and is perfect for snuggling on the couch and binging some stay-at-home TV.



For the Casual Cool mom:

Get her loungewear! Matching sets in solids or prints are all the rage right now - and what mom doesn’t want to be comfy cozy as the stay-at-home order continues?

Check out these few that I own and pretty much live in when I’m at home: Add some cute sneakers and this matching set from Target is perfect for running errands - plus it comes in a bunch of colors! Sweatshirt Joggers

Lou & Grey from LOFT - literally the SOFTEST, COZIEST fabric you will ever feel and wear. LOFT always has great sales and these are a must-have when the price drops 40%: PANTS SWEATSHIRT



For the mom who likes to pamper herself:

When you can’t send mom to the spa, bring it to her and make your own kit.

Hair Treatment set:

For the mom who loves to wear jewelry

Initial necklaces are trendy AND affordable when you get this one at Amazon here!

If you’ve got big bucks to spend on mom this year:

This is a local company with quality products - plus they just released their new Spring collection with a variety of new colors!

BEACH BABE MOM

Order her this versatile Leopard Print Sarong. It can be wrapped as a dress or even a long or short skirt. Pair it with a black swimsuit and she’ll be the trendiest mom around. And leopard is it print - how aboutt versatile piece.

Relaxed Mom

Cozy Summer Slippers aren’t just for winter time - check out these furry cross band slides that come in tons of colors!

Techie Mom:

Spice up moms phone with a new summer print - or maybe even two! This company is offering 2 cases for 20% off right now and they have the hottest prints you can find. (Some other faves for phone cases? Casetify and Casely)