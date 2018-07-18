Jen & Tim & Taylor Swift: Check Out Their Photos!
So cool so fun!
July 18, 2018
Both Jen and Tim loved the Taylor Swift concert, here's a couple of their personal photos!
It is a beautiful night in the CLE for a @taylorswift13 show @FEStadium @Star102CLE and the @JenandTimShow welcome you to town! pic.twitter.com/5aSIc5Pzbk— Tim Richards (@radiotimmay) July 18, 2018
The CLE is getting ready for @taylorswift
A post shared by instatimmay (@instatimmay) on
I was a first-timer at the show last night - it was everything I imagined and more! I L O V E D the @taylorswift show... -- pic.twitter.com/9G3W5HZMlM— Jen Toohey (@JenToohey) July 18, 2018