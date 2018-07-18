Jen & Tim & Taylor Swift: Check Out Their Photos!

So cool so fun!

July 18, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Taylor Swift performs

Both Jen and Tim loved the Taylor Swift concert, here's a couple of their personal photos!

The CLE is getting ready for @taylorswift

A post shared by instatimmay (@instatimmay) on

 

Taylor Swift