Jen and Tim Talk To Joe Toohey, Jen's Brother and New Evening Anchor At Fox 8!

It's Toohey Time: Totally Thrilled To Have Another Toohey!

July 8, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Joe Toohey
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local
News

Jen Toohey's baby brother is coming back to Cleveland!  He'll co-anchor the 7pm Fox 8 Newscast alongside Elizabeth Noreika starting next week. 

According to Fox 8, Joe "is leaving FOX 5 New York where he was an anchor and chief political reporter. Before joining FOX 5, Joe was a producer for NBC’s ‘Meet the Press,’ where he covered some of the biggest political stories and national headlines for 5 years."

Joe is a new father to daughter, Hayes Marie.  His wife Kirstyn gave birth last month. 

Joe, like Jen (and Producer Matt - who double majored with Sociology!), is a John Carroll University graduate with a degree in Communications.

We're so excited that he's back in town!  

Tags: 
toohey
jen toohey
joe toohey
fox 8

