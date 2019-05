LOOK AT THIS CUTIE!!!!!

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes new #giraffe calf! The Zoo today announced the birth of a male giraffe calf that was born on April 15. Calf and mom, Jada, can be visible at times to guests in the giraffe barn. https://t.co/LPnd9zRpZF -- #FutureForWildlife pic.twitter.com/1G0MUTSZ0r