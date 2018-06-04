Jen and Tim Interview the Manager of the New Pinecrest Shake Shack!
We got some major delicious details
June 4, 2018
Jen and Tim interview Dustin, the General Manager of the new Pinecrest Shake Shack!
Pinecrest will be making some local special custards:
- Triple Ripple Buckeye: chocolate custard, peanut butter sauce, Luna Bakery triple chocolate sea salt cookie and chocolate sprinkles
- Pie Oh My: vanilla custard and slice of bourbon pecan pie from Luna Bakery. 5 percent of sales from our Pie Oh My concrete will benefit Cleveland Animal Protective League
- Hopscotch: vanilla custard, salted caramel sauce, chocolate toffee and Mast Brothers ShakeShack dark chocolate chunks
Pincrest Shake Shack will have plenty of local brews!
- Includes Platform Beer Co., Lager Heads, Royal Docks Brewing Co. and Kindred Brewing, plus Shake Shack’s exclusive Brooklyn Brewery ShackMeister® Ale. Wine lovers can enjoy Shack RedTM and Shack WhiteTM wine from Napa-based Frog’s Leap Winery.
Pinecrest Shake Shack is commited to green architecutre and eco-friendly construction
- The 3,690 square-foot Shack will feature ample seating for guests, along with an outdoor patio.
- Pinecrest Shack’s chairs will be designed by Uhuru using sustainable materials; booths will be crafted by Staach using lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council; and tabletops will be made by Ohio-based Crow Works.