Jen and Tim Interview the Manager of the New Pinecrest Shake Shack!

Jen and Tim interview Dustin, the General Manager of the new Pinecrest Shake Shack!

Pinecrest will be making some local special custards:

Triple Ripple Buckeye: chocolate custard, peanut butter sauce, Luna Bakery triple chocolate sea salt cookie and chocolate sprinkles

Pie Oh My: vanilla custard and slice of bourbon pecan pie from Luna Bakery. 5 percent of sales from our Pie Oh My concrete will benefit Cleveland Animal Protective League

Hopscotch: vanilla custard, salted caramel sauce, chocolate toffee and Mast Brothers ShakeShack dark chocolate chunks

​Pincrest Shake Shack will have plenty of local brews!

Pinecrest Shake Shack is commited to green architecutre and eco-friendly construction

The 3,690 square-foot Shack will feature ample seating for guests, along with an outdoor patio.