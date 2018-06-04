Jen and Tim Interview the Manager of the New Pinecrest Shake Shack!

We got some major delicious details

June 4, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local

Jen and Tim interview Dustin, the General Manager of the new Pinecrest Shake Shack!

Pinecrest will be making some local special custards:

  • Triple Ripple Buckeye: chocolate custard, peanut butter sauce, Luna Bakery triple chocolate sea salt cookie and chocolate sprinkles
  • Pie Oh My: vanilla custard and slice of bourbon pecan pie from Luna Bakery. 5 percent of sales from our Pie Oh My concrete will benefit Cleveland Animal Protective League
  • Hopscotch: vanilla custard, salted caramel sauce, chocolate toffee and Mast Brothers ShakeShack dark chocolate chunks

 

​Pincrest Shake Shack will have plenty of local brews!

Pinecrest Shake Shack is commited to green architecutre and eco-friendly construction

  • The 3,690 square-foot Shack will feature ample seating for guests, along with an outdoor patio.
  • Pinecrest Shack’s chairs will be designed by Uhuru using sustainable materials; booths will be crafted by Staach using lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council; and tabletops will be made by Ohio-based Crow Works.

Jen and Tim Interview Dustin, the General Manager of the New Pinecrest Shake Shack!

Tags: 
jen
WDOK
Star
102
and tim
shake
shack
local
burgers
pinecrest