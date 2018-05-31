Jen and Tim Interview The Man Who Ran Across Progressive Field!
We have the EXCLUSIVE Interview!
May 31, 2018
Categories:
We caught up with the latest runner who went onto Progressive Field during the game! Needless to say, it's an interesting story with one piece of advice: DON'T DO IT!
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
31 May
Teachers Night Out The Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar Cleveland
02 Jun
West Park Community Summer Kickoff West Park Evangelical Friends Church
02 Jun
Art in the Village at Legacy Village Legacy Village
02 Jun
Dave Matthews Band Blossom Music Center
04 Jun
Camp Curiosity: Summer Day Camps at Great Lakes Science Center Great Lakes Science Center