Jen and Tim Interview Gina Vernaci, the Executive Producer of Playhouse Square, Regarding Hamilton

ALEX-AND-ER HAM-IL-TON!!!! *sing voice*

July 19, 2018
Jen & Tim Show

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local
Summer of Stars

Jen and Tim Interview Gina Vernaci, the Executive Producer of Playhouse Square, Regarding Hamilton which is in town till August 26th!

Tags: 
Playhouse Square

Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin The Cleveland Scene w/ Andrew Zelman - July 20th WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim interview Gina Vernaci, the Executive Producer of Playhouse Square Regarding Hamilton WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen & Tim Interview Nicole , Executive Director of Velosano WDOKFM: On-Demand
HVAC Tips from Remington College WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checking The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman -July 13th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - July 6th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes