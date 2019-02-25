Jen and Tim Interview Avon Teacher Michelle Szczepanski
We're the morning show that covers Cleveland!
February 25, 2019
Categories:
After Noah and Declan's appreciation and 'shoutouts' went viral, we had to talk to teacher Michelle Szczepanski who is truly doing amazing things in Avon!
